McIlroy set to miss the cut at Irish Open

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland (AP) — Defending champion Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut at the Irish Open in a blow to his preparation for the British Open.

McIlroy shot 1-over 73 Friday in his second round over the links at Portstewart and was 1 over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four shots off the predicted cut mark.

The No. 4-ranked McIlroy missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and hasn't had a victory in an injury-hit 2017 so far.

Jon Rahm, playing in the same group as McIlroy, shot 67 and was a stroke behind leader Daniel Im (67) midway through Day 2.

The British Open starts July 20 at Royal Birkdale.