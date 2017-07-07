Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;82;76;Thunderstorm;82;75;SSW;10;86%;96%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;120;94;Very hot;116;95;ENE;9;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;68;Sunny and very warm;98;69;W;8;21%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;S;8;56%;6%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Humid with some sun;75;61;Periods of sun;71;54;N;10;71%;20%;5

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;66;54;Showers around;61;53;SW;8;82%;92%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;108;82;Sunny and hot;108;81;WNW;10;22%;27%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;9;36%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;79;59;Mostly sunny;80;60;ENE;7;62%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and humid;92;72;Mostly sunny;92;73;NNE;9;39%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;60;47;Some sun, a shower;60;53;N;5;80%;93%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;120;89;Mostly sunny and hot;119;90;NNW;9;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;73;Mostly cloudy;89;73;SSW;6;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;82;68;Cloudy;82;69;WSW;10;65%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;7;75%;81%;8

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;84;71;Sunny intervals;82;70;SW;15;64%;18%;6

Beijing, China;Warmer with sunshine;93;73;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;ENE;6;58%;53%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;W;7;39%;32%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;77;60;A t-storm in spots;73;55;W;9;72%;45%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;49;A little rain;66;49;ESE;7;71%;79%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Mostly sunny;74;51;E;13;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;87;67;A shower or t-storm;90;64;NNW;12;47%;61%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;81;60;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;NNE;6;65%;40%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;89;63;SE;5;56%;18%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;87;65;Periods of sun;89;62;NNW;11;44%;42%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon rain;58;56;Low clouds;61;51;NW;7;80%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;59;A shower in spots;86;59;NW;6;34%;50%;4

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;81;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SW;7;77%;77%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;95;74;Sunshine and warm;100;74;N;7;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;54;Low clouds;63;53;NNW;15;75%;74%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSE;3;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;81;A t-storm in spots;99;82;SSW;8;51%;55%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;81;64;Sunshine and nice;76;65;S;7;50%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;87;79;A t-storm in spots;83;78;SW;8;80%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;67;56;A shower or t-storm;66;50;WNW;11;81%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;Sun and clouds, nice;86;79;N;8;76%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;5;55%;41%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;70;A shower in places;84;69;S;13;75%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;97;81;Partly sunny;96;82;SSE;8;71%;44%;11

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;60;Partly sunny;87;61;SSW;6;37%;36%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;93;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSE;10;74%;64%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;70;A p.m. shower or two;88;67;SE;5;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;66;48;Partly sunny;64;50;WSW;8;67%;55%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;77;Sunshine, very hot;105;78;N;7;20%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;79;66;Sunny and delightful;79;67;WSW;13;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;89;80;Showers and t-storms;90;81;SE;6;86%;76%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;NE;5;54%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;8;60%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sun, some clouds;69;48;A passing shower;64;49;W;7;62%;58%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SW;6;69%;55%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;Cloudy with showers;86;80;S;9;80%;94%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;75;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;14;52%;58%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;WNW;7;61%;55%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;96;80;A t-storm around;98;81;NE;11;56%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;77;65;Sunny and beautiful;82;66;E;8;49%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;88;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NNW;6;71%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;84;Sunny and very warm;100;82;NNW;8;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;42;Partly sunny;62;40;NW;7;59%;29%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;95;67;A passing shower;96;69;E;7;31%;58%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;88;81;A morning shower;92;83;SW;13;61%;59%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;70;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;5;82%;95%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;83;A t-storm around;99;80;SSW;17;45%;70%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;Partly sunny;72;53;WSW;5;45%;68%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ENE;11;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;85;64;Sunny and nice;83;66;W;5;62%;13%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;Thunderstorms;93;81;S;7;79%;85%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;5;69%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;58;25;An afternoon shower;58;23;ENE;7;26%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;83;74;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SSW;8;81%;81%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;69;61;Partly sunny;69;60;S;6;70%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;NNW;11;68%;26%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;80;61;Partly sunny;74;60;E;7;60%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;96;71;Mostly sunny;96;70;SSE;6;42%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;S;6;70%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;Thunderstorms;79;64;Periods of sun;79;64;S;7;58%;32%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers;87;80;Spotty showers;88;82;WNW;8;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;75;An afternoon shower;89;77;ENE;5;64%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;77;A shower or t-storm;91;77;ESE;6;71%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;56;43;Some sun, a shower;57;46;N;10;71%;75%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;70;56;Couple of t-storms;70;57;NNE;6;75%;78%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;8;65%;64%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;43;Rather cloudy;68;53;SW;6;59%;65%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;76;A passing shower;87;76;SSW;14;66%;79%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;61;57;Cloudy with a shower;63;50;W;11;74%;68%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;79;64;Showers around;73;57;W;3;79%;71%;6

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;59;48;Cloudy with a shower;55;51;WNW;12;83%;80%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;79;Spotty showers;90;80;SW;6;78%;92%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;79;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;6;52%;14%;8

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;78;72;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NW;15;65%;46%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;72;Sunny and hot;99;72;WNW;7;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;70;51;A shower;68;52;WNW;9;82%;60%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;85;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;WSW;6;70%;74%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;70;55;Showers and t-storms;66;53;S;5;82%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;77;58;Spotty showers;73;53;W;9;74%;74%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;Mostly sunny, nice;83;77;E;9;78%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;NW;6;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;80%;99%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;68;NE;4;48%;40%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;63;40;Mostly sunny;60;41;E;7;71%;9%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds, a t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;WSW;6;71%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;71;Nice with some sun;87;73;SE;7;67%;25%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;NW;5;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;79;64;Sun and clouds;81;61;E;8;56%;33%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSE;7;73%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;71;51;Cloudy and warm;75;47;S;10;44%;33%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;NNW;8;64%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;77;73;Occasional rain;79;74;SSE;11;69%;73%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;56;49;Mostly sunny;58;48;N;11;63%;17%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;69;49;Mainly cloudy;68;53;SSW;2;63%;67%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;62;Sunshine, pleasant;76;63;ENE;5;73%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;107;87;Some sun;112;84;WSW;11;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;WSW;8;33%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;61;49;A touch of rain;65;53;NNW;9;55%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;72;55;Fog to sun;68;55;WSW;12;64%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;Couple of t-storms;78;64;ENE;6;78%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;87;78;ENE;10;72%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;76;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;N;5;90%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;84;60;Some sun, a shower;85;59;W;7;20%;42%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;43;Mostly cloudy;60;43;ENE;3;54%;9%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;77%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;79;63;Plenty of sunshine;79;61;NW;7;68%;10%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;74;55;Nice with sunshine;76;56;ENE;6;54%;5%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;Thunderstorms;83;76;S;6;84%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;97;82;Rain and drizzle;95;81;SSW;6;67%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSE;6;73%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;85;59;Mostly sunny;86;62;W;7;53%;31%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;78;Some sun, a shower;86;78;E;5;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;73;53;Partly sunny, cooler;62;53;SE;6;82%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;67;45;Plenty of sun;64;45;WNW;9;57%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;79;WNW;4;71%;82%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;64;48;Spotty showers;66;47;E;7;71%;73%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;77;Sunshine, very hot;108;76;NE;8;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds, a t-storm;74;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;60;NNW;17;49%;25%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;106;80;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;ENE;9;10%;17%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;Sunny and nice;89;74;SE;8;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;68;Very hot;99;71;E;6;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;S;8;64%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Lots of sun, nice;71;56;NW;11;64%;18%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;91;71;Sunny and less humid;89;73;E;9;44%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;97;72;Sunny and hot;98;73;SE;8;26%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;82;50;Not as warm;70;47;NW;16;41%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;SE;5;48%;17%;7

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;89;68;A shower or t-storm;90;63;WNW;12;43%;63%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;S;5;78%;75%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;67;46;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SE;6;53%;68%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;76;56;A shower or t-storm;70;55;S;8;77%;80%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;50;41;Sunshine;54;45;N;9;76%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SSW;7;84%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;88;58;Sunshine and nice;85;60;NE;4;38%;11%;9

