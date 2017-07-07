Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;16;86%;96%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;49;35;Very hot;46;35;ENE;14;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;13;21%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;S;13;56%;6%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Humid with some sun;24;16;Periods of sun;22;12;N;16;71%;20%;5

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;19;12;Showers around;16;11;SW;13;82%;92%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;28;Sunny and hot;42;27;WNW;16;22%;27%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;14;36%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Mostly sunny;27;16;ENE;11;62%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and humid;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNE;14;39%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;15;8;Some sun, a shower;15;11;N;8;80%;93%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;49;32;Mostly sunny and hot;48;32;NNW;15;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSW;9;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;20;Cloudy;28;20;WSW;16;65%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;75%;81%;8

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;29;22;Sunny intervals;28;21;SW;24;64%;18%;6

Beijing, China;Warmer with sunshine;34;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;ENE;9;58%;53%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;W;11;39%;32%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;25;16;A t-storm in spots;23;13;W;14;72%;45%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;9;A little rain;19;10;ESE;12;71%;79%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;10;E;20;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;31;19;A shower or t-storm;32;18;NNW;20;47%;61%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;27;16;Some sun, pleasant;24;15;NNE;9;65%;40%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;SE;8;56%;18%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;31;18;Periods of sun;31;17;NNW;18;44%;42%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon rain;14;14;Low clouds;16;10;NW;11;80%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;15;A shower in spots;30;15;NW;9;34%;50%;4

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;27;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;12;77%;77%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;23;Sunshine and warm;38;24;N;11;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;12;Low clouds;17;12;NNW;24;75%;74%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;5;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A t-storm in spots;37;28;SSW;12;51%;55%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;27;18;Sunshine and nice;25;19;S;12;50%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;12;80%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A shower or t-storm;19;10;WNW;17;81%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;Sun and clouds, nice;30;26;N;13;76%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;24;SE;9;55%;41%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower in places;29;20;S;21;75%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny;35;28;SSE;13;71%;44%;11

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;15;Partly sunny;31;16;SSW;10;37%;36%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;16;74%;64%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;A p.m. shower or two;31;20;SE;9;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;19;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;12;67%;55%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;N;12;20%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Sunny and delightful;26;19;WSW;21;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;SE;9;86%;76%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;NE;8;54%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;13;60%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sun, some clouds;21;9;A passing shower;18;9;W;11;62%;58%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;10;69%;55%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;27;S;15;80%;94%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;24;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;22;52%;58%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WNW;11;61%;55%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;36;27;NE;18;56%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;E;13;49%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNW;10;71%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;29;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NNW;13;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;4;NW;11;59%;29%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;35;19;A passing shower;35;21;E;12;31%;58%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;31;27;A morning shower;33;29;SW;21;61%;59%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;21;Thunderstorms;28;20;SSE;8;82%;95%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;A t-storm around;37;26;SSW;27;45%;70%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny;22;12;WSW;7;45%;68%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;18;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;W;8;62%;13%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;Thunderstorms;34;27;S;12;79%;85%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;8;69%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;14;-4;An afternoon shower;15;-5;ENE;11;26%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;13;81%;81%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;16;Partly sunny;21;16;S;10;70%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;NNW;18;68%;26%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny;23;16;E;11;60%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;36;22;Mostly sunny;36;21;SSE;9;42%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;S;10;70%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;Thunderstorms;26;18;Periods of sun;26;18;S;12;58%;32%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers;30;27;Spotty showers;31;28;WNW;13;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;ENE;8;64%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;ESE;9;71%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Some sun, a shower;14;8;N;16;71%;75%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;21;13;Couple of t-storms;21;14;NNE;10;75%;78%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;13;65%;64%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;6;Rather cloudy;20;12;SW;9;59%;65%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;24;A passing shower;30;24;SSW;22;66%;79%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;16;14;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;W;17;74%;68%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers around;23;14;W;5;79%;71%;6

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;15;9;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;WNW;19;83%;80%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;26;Spotty showers;32;26;SW;10;78%;92%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;SSE;10;52%;14%;8

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;26;22;A t-storm in spots;29;19;NW;24;65%;46%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;WNW;11;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;21;11;A shower;20;11;WNW;14;82%;60%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;9;70%;74%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;S;7;82%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Spotty showers;23;12;W;14;74%;74%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;26;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;E;15;78%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;9;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;80%;99%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;20;NE;7;48%;40%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;17;5;Mostly sunny;16;5;E;11;71%;9%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;71%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;21;Nice with some sun;31;23;SE;12;67%;25%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NW;8;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Sun and clouds;27;16;E;12;56%;33%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;11;73%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Cloudy and warm;24;8;S;16;44%;33%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NNW;13;64%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;25;23;Occasional rain;26;23;SSE;18;69%;73%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;13;10;Mostly sunny;14;9;N;18;63%;17%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;9;Mainly cloudy;20;12;SSW;4;63%;67%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;ENE;8;73%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;42;31;Some sun;44;29;WSW;18;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;WSW;12;33%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;16;9;A touch of rain;18;12;NNW;14;55%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;22;13;Fog to sun;20;13;WSW;20;64%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;78%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;ENE;15;72%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;N;8;90%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Some sun, a shower;30;15;W;12;20%;42%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;6;Mostly cloudy;15;6;ENE;5;54%;9%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;10;77%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;NW;12;68%;10%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;23;13;Nice with sunshine;24;14;ENE;10;54%;5%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Thunderstorms;28;24;S;10;84%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;36;28;Rain and drizzle;35;27;SSW;10;67%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;9;73%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;W;11;53%;31%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;8;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny, cooler;17;12;SE;9;82%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;19;7;Plenty of sun;18;7;WNW;14;57%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;WNW;6;71%;82%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Spotty showers;19;9;E;11;71%;73%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;NE;12;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds, a t-storm;23;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;16;NNW;27;49%;25%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;41;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;ENE;15;10%;17%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunny and nice;32;23;SE;13;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;40;20;Very hot;37;21;E;10;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;Mostly sunny, humid;32;23;S;13;64%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Lots of sun, nice;22;14;NW;18;64%;18%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;33;22;Sunny and less humid;32;23;E;14;44%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;SE;13;26%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;28;10;Not as warm;21;9;NW;26;41%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;SE;8;48%;17%;7

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;31;20;A shower or t-storm;32;17;WNW;19;43%;63%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;9;78%;75%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;20;8;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SE;10;53%;68%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;25;13;A shower or t-storm;21;13;S;12;77%;80%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;10;5;Sunshine;12;7;N;15;76%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;11;84%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;15;Sunshine and nice;29;16;NE;6;38%;11%;9

