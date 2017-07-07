Sudan banned by FIFA, CAF throws 3 clubs out of competitions

FIFA has suspended the Sudan Football Association because of government interference, leading to three of the country's clubs being thrown out of African competitions.

Two of the clubs were disqualified hours before they were due to play Friday night.

FIFA says Sudan will remain suspended until a decision by the Ministry of Justice to remove the SFA president and the rest of the association's board of directors is rescinded.

Following FIFA's decision, the Confederation of African Football disqualified Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merreikh from the African Champions League, and Al Hilal Obeid was thrown out of CAF's Confederation Cup.

Al Merreikh would have reached the quarterfinals of the African Champions League with victory over Mozambique's Ferroviario Beira on Friday. Al Hilal Omdurman had already been eliminated.

Al Hilal Obeid had qualified for the Confederation Cup quarterfinals.