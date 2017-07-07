Battle for Marawi rages on

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The raging battle between the government forces and ISIS militants sees no end in Marawi City, the capital and the largest city of the province of Lanao del Sur on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines.

Army snipers are shuffling between ruined building and collapsed structures, looking out for the rebel snipers.

"We look at every bullet hole in the buildings. Are the holes man-made? Is there a sniper hiding behind these holes," said an Army officer as reported by a local news agency.

The military death toll has now reached 85 with the death of another soldier, as the fighting enters its 45th day.

Nearly 400 people have been killed since the siege began, including 290 militants and 70 government troops.

Most of Marawi’s 200,000 residents have fled and much of the city is left in ruins.

On Wednesday, retrieval teams recovered 17 dead bodies believed to be those of villagers killed by the militants. It also reveals that civilians trapped within the territory of the militants have been decapitated.

Philippine troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, have battled since May 23 in an attempt to drive the extremists out of Marawi, but the militants have fought back.

If the bodies discovered by the retrieval teams turns out to be those of the villagers killed in the conflict, it would then bring the number of civilian death to 44 and the overall death toll to over 400.