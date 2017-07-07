Chinese NTU graduate student dead for 3 days before anyone notices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The body of a 22-year-old graduate student from China was found at 10 a.m. this morning inside his dormitory at National Taiwan University (NTU) after going missing for three days, but police do not suspect foul play as he was known to have a serious heart condition.

Last year, the student, surnamed Xu (徐), a native of Dalian, began his studies at NTU's Department of Mechanical Engineering. In recent days his professor had tried to locate Xu to no avail, so he asked some of his classmates to search for him.

His classmates then found his lifeless corpse lying on his bed in his dorm room in Prince House, Shuiyuan Dorm. He had apparently been dead for three days, but no one thought to check his dorm room nor had anyone noticed the smell of his decaying body as the air conditioning had been running the whole time.

Police pointed out that Xu had a history of heart disease and he had to take half a year off during his graduate studies in China due to the condition. His family in Dalian, China has been notified of his untimely death.