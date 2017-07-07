Charlie Gard's mom says terminally ill baby not suffering

LONDON (AP) — The mother of a terminally ill baby in London says that recent international support has revived her hopes for her son's life, and that he is not suffering.

Connie Yates told Good Morning Britain Friday that recent intervention attempts from Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump have played a role in extending her son Charlie Gard's time on life-support.

The 11-month-old's life-support was to end last Friday, after his parents lost their final appeal to have Charlie taken to the U.S. for experimental therapy.

The European Court of Human Rights sided with Great Ormond Street Hospital's decision that therapy would not help and life-support should end.

The hospital has said that no one can be certain if Charlie, who has a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, feels pain.