Sikkim stand-off: Indian troops unlikely to pull back

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite the rising tension along the Sikkim border and the constant pressure from Chinese demands that India pull back, Indian troops are still standing strong.

After the confrontation near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction, Indian troops still are digging in to protect the strategic topography.

The Siliguri corridor, and the town itself, will be vulnerable if China gets to dominate the ridge lines which will allow its troops to sit astride Indian Territory. The road to the Indian state of Assam also runs through the narrow strip of territory that connects West Bengal, state of India to the northeast and any threat to it can snip the surface link from Bagdogra to Guwahati, the largest city of Assam and Northeastern India.

Given the importance of the current alignment and preventing China from altering to its benefit, India is not likely to pull out unless it sets some clear terms discussed between the two nations first.

On the other hand, China refuses to hold any discussion of reducing the tension unless India retreats and withdraws its troops.

Even though the area is disputed, Bhutan has strongly protested the intrusion on its territory.

With tensions rising and Indian troops holding their ground and position, the stage could be set for a more serious diplomatic row.