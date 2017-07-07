  1. Home
Foxconn and Sharp considering new U.S. factory

Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Foxconn and Sharp are collectively considering a new U.S factory.

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/07 16:54

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group and its affiliate Sharp Corporation are collectively considering a new U.S factory.

The manufacturing giant also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry along with its recently acquired Japanese company Sharp are looking forward to a new U.S factory for making large-format display panels suitable for televisions.

As reported by Nikkei, an Asia-focused English-language publication, Sharp and Foxconn could together invest more than 800 billion Yen (US$7.03 billion) into the new U.S plant.

The report also claims that the new large format display panels will be designed and manufactured for the ultrahigh-definition “8K” TVs that Sharp plans to debut in 2018.

The new U.S factory will be set up for the manufacturing of these large-format display panels.

Reports about projects in the U.S. have been rife since Foxconn founder Terry Gou reportedly met with President Donald Trump at the White House last April.
