Taiwan president embraces Twitter as megaphone: New York Times

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has discovered that using Twitter can help Taiwan break through China’s campaign of diplomatic isolation, the New York Times reported.

The authoritative newspaper drew a parallel between Tsai’s tweets and those from United States President Donald Trump. “Where Mr. Trump uses the service to bypass what he considers a biased news establishment and to address the public directly, Ms. Tsai appears to see it as a means to circumvent the diplomatic isolation imposed by China,” reporter Chris Horton wrote, adding that she was “trying to tweet the island back into the global conversation.”

According to the report, Tsai first realized how powerful Twitter could be after Trump launched a tweet about her congratulatory phone call last December. It was the first time since the break in diplomatic relations in 1979 that a U.S. and a Taiwanese president had talked to each other, and the announcement made headlines around the world.

“Weeks later, Ms. Tsai revived her moribund Twitter account, posting regularly in English and sometimes in Japanese,” leading to a tripling in her number of Twitter followers, the report said.

Officials said that the president had originally abandoned posting in Chinese on Twitter because few Taiwanese used the service, but recently, journalists and politicians in major democracies have become more interested.

As to the subjects she mentions, over the past few months, Tsai has moved from less controversial items to discuss China’s attempts at isolating Taiwan, observers said. Topics include the refusal of the World Health Assembly to invite the country last May and Panama’s decision last month to switch recognition to Beijing.

Tsai’s comments about the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre led to growing interest in China, which tries to bar tweets. Netizens tweeted positive and negative comments about Tsai, while the official Chinese media even used Twitter to condemn her thanking Japan for its support on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The president’s use of Twitter was creating a new arena for cross-straits engagement, the New York Times quoted a presidential official as saying.