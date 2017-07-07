Turkish official escapes bomb attack in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say suspected Kurdish militants have detonated an improvised explosive device in southeastern Turkey as the armored vehicle of a district official was passing by. No one was hurt in the attack.

The blast occurred Friday in the town of Baykan in the mostly Kurdish province of Siirt. It came days after two ruling party officials serving in district organizations were killed in attacks also blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said an operation was launched in the area to catch the assailants, adding that such attacks would not "end (Turkey's) patience and determination" in the fight against the PKK.

A cease-fire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed in 2015, reigniting a more than three-decade-long conflict that has left an estimated 40,000 people dead.