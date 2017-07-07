Auschwitz video latest flap for 'Cajun John Wayne'

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Whether in his former role as a Louisiana sheriff's deputy or in his current one as a congressman, Clay Higgins has a way of finding himself in the spotlight.

Most recently, the first-term Republican U.S. representative has drawn criticism for a video of a trip he made in May to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camps in Poland.

As he recounted the horrors of the place where more than a million Jews were killed in the Nazi genocide, Higgins also made a pitch for a strong U.S. military and portrayed his image against a backdrop of the U.S. and Israeli flags.

He withdrew the video after being criticized for inappropriately using a former gas chamber as a political stage.

Whether the controversy will harm the freshman congressman's re-election chances next year, however, remains in question.