Taipei Riverside Kids’ Festival online registration opens Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Taipei Riverside Kids' Festival is taking place from July 15 to 23 at Dajia Riverside Park for 9 consecutive days. All activities are free, including many water activities for kids.

With the theme of water park, there will be activities such as water games, performances, and many DIY for kids. This year, two large-scale water skiing activities are organized, as well as canoeing, bumper boat, water basketball and other nine recreational facilities. However, due to safety concern, applicants must be at least 6 years old. Other activities will be open to all ages.

The online registration will open for public starting 8 AM on July 7, with a total of three games and each game will have a registration capacity of 150 people.

The waterfront park will open three times a day at 10:30am, 1:30 pm, and 3:30pm. Each game will be 90 minutes long and can accommodate 300 people, which 200 people will register online, and the other 100 people will be able to register at the site.

One hundred and fifty registration spots are opened for registration on 7/7 at 8am, while other 50 spots are scheduled to open on July 12 at noon. Parents who will only accompany their children and not use the facilities do not need to register.