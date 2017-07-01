Taiwan ex-president stays away from court session

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) took leave of absence Friday from a Taiwan High Court session discussing the resumption of corruption-related legal cases.

After serving approximately six years of a 20-year prison sentence for corruption, Chen left jail in early 2015 on medical parole. A recent high-profile appearance at a dinner event led to speculation that his health was good enough for unfinished court cases to resume, while supporters in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party launched a new campaign for a special amnesty.

At Friday’s court hearing, the judge looked at a recording of Chen’s recent actions, considering both his movements and speech were normal, reports said. There would be another hearing where the former president would be allowed to give his opinion, so it could be determined whether the court cases could be resumed.

Chen reportedly recorded an “oral history” of Taipei City from 2015 until last December which he planned to publish as a book.

At the May 19 dinner in Taipei, the former president was able to take an escalator and could drink unaided, the judge said, while also noting that he spoke without hitches in a recording shown at the event.

The cases still to be dealt with by the courts include allegations of corruption related to financial reforms and the merger of banks, and the alleged misuse of special government funds.