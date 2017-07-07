AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this July 5, 2017 photo, opposition lawmakers brawl with pro-government militias who are trying to force their way into the National
In this July 5, 2017 photo, opposition lawmaker Americo De Grazia is led away by bodyguards and a National Assembly employee after he w
In this July 4, 2017 photo, young men who were serving time inside the Juvenile Correctional Center "Gaviotas" when a riot broke out th
In this July 6, 2017 photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil
In this June 30, 2017 photo, residents sit in shock next to the place where Marlene Maria da Conceicao and her daughter Ana Cristina da
In this early Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, numbers placed by investigators sit on top of two of bodies found lying on a road in the t
In this July 4, 2017 photo, Indigenous leaders from across Ecuador march to the government palace to meet with President Lenin Moreno i
In this June 27, 2017 photo, Emma Karina Cruz Velasquez, 16, of Honduras, prepares dinner for the household in the two-bedroom apartmen
In this June 30, 2017 photo, newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carp
In this July 1, 2017 photo, revelers gather for the annual gay pride parade in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
In this July 4, 2017 photo, striker Ignacio Scocco of Argentina's River Plate celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores socce
In this July 2, 2017 photo, spectators watch the fourth ODI cricket match between India and West Indies as India's MS Dhoni waits for a
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
The political crisis roiling Venezuela saw serious confrontations between anti-government forces and those who support the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro, including an attack legislators in the opposition-controlled congress by men armed with pipes and sticks.
In Guatemala, young inmates rioted at the Gaviota prison in the capital and authorities eventually put down the uprising with tear gas and clubs.
Brazilian President Michel Temer stood fast against his critics, repeating his vow to stay in office despite being charged with corruption. Also in Brazil, relatives mourned the death of a grandmother and her granddaughter after they were killed in the crossfire of a gunbattle between police and criminals in a Rio de Janeiro slum.
A shootout in Mexico between armed men and security forces resulted in 19 deaths.
Soccer star Lionel Messi married his hometown sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina. About 250 guests, including current and former teammates of the Barcelona star, attended the ceremony.
In Antigua and Barbuda, spectators watched a cricket match between India and the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
