AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

The political crisis roiling Venezuela saw serious confrontations between anti-government forces and those who support the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro, including an attack legislators in the opposition-controlled congress by men armed with pipes and sticks.

In Guatemala, young inmates rioted at the Gaviota prison in the capital and authorities eventually put down the uprising with tear gas and clubs.

Brazilian President Michel Temer stood fast against his critics, repeating his vow to stay in office despite being charged with corruption. Also in Brazil, relatives mourned the death of a grandmother and her granddaughter after they were killed in the crossfire of a gunbattle between police and criminals in a Rio de Janeiro slum.

A shootout in Mexico between armed men and security forces resulted in 19 deaths.

Soccer star Lionel Messi married his hometown sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina. About 250 guests, including current and former teammates of the Barcelona star, attended the ceremony.

In Antigua and Barbuda, spectators watched a cricket match between India and the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

