Floods in Japan kill 6; search for 20 missing slowed by mud

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers have found four more bodies in southern Japan, bringing the death toll from heavy rain to six with about 20 more missing.
Heavy rain warnings are still in place for parts of the southern island of Kyushu Friday after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan earlier this week, dumping torrential rain that has wrecked homes, roads and rice terraces.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says 12,000 troops and rescuers are focusing on remote villages where hundreds are stranded. Rescue operations have been slowed down by mud and floodwaters and more flooding is forecast for the country's east.