2017 Labor Film Award Open for Submission

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Labor Film Award is now receiving submissions! Labor-themed films lasting 30 minutes or longer and shot after July 1st, 2014 are eligible to apply.

Themes of the submitted films should be related to issues such as occupational safety, temporary jobs, atypical employment, migrant laborers, globalization, workings of labor unions, or other labor-centered topics.

The first-place, second-place, and third-place prizes are respectively NT$300,000, NT$200,000, and NT$100,000.

Established in 2007, the Labor Film Award has been conferred to 175 films that reflect the various facets of Taipei’s labor scene. The Department of Labor (DOL) of Taipei City Government hopes the competition this year will see more films focusing on raising awareness on labor rights, fighting for fairer labor standards, or promoting the dignity of work.

The agency will start a promotional campaign involving the screening of award-winning films from the past years at labor unions and campuses through out the month of August. Members of labor unions, the general public, and organizations are welcome to sign up for the film sessions and listen to stories behind the movies by the film directors.

Submission deadline is September 30, 2017. To learn more about the award, please visit http://laboraward.bola.taipei/