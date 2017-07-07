European Parliament calls on China to release Lee Ming-che

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- The European Parliament has passed a resolution that calls on the Chinese government to release Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) and Taiwan activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) last night.

Brought forward by the European Greens, the resolution was discussed along with two other human rights cases among various committees in the parliament. The resolution was supported by about 20 members and the parliament called on Beijing to allow medical treatment for Liu and to release Lee.

"We're very grateful and appreciate the help from the international society," said Sidney Lin (林鶴明), Taiwan's Presidential Office spokesman, in response to the resolution.

Lee went missing in March when he traveled to Guangdong and was later confirmed to have been detained by Chinese authorities for almost two months. As an activist who has been advocating for human rights and democracy in China, he was formally arrested by Chinese authorities in late May on charges of "subverting state power."

His wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), also a human rights activist and a long-time historian, refused to settle via unofficial channels and has been seeking help from the international society, including attending a U.S. House Committee hearing and visiting relevant non-governmental organizations.

She has been relying on international assistance due to the political issues between Taiwan and China. The rescue team she has been working with said in May that they understand the limitations on the amount of help Taiwan's government is able to provide.

The resolution passed yesterday also supported Liu's right to medical treatment. Being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, Liu has been granted medical parole after 154 Nobel Laureates and political figures from around the globe called on China to allow treatment for the Chinese writer and activist.

However, Beijing has yet to officially respond to the European Parliament's resolution.