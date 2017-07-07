Hospital suspends cancer drug use on China's Nobel laureate

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese hospital treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says it has suspended use of cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his weakened liver.

In an undated statement that appeared on the hospital's website Friday, the First Hospital of China Medical University said a medical team decided to stop use of an inhibitor drug for advanced liver cancer in light of Liu's deteriorating liver functions. It said the use of a traditional Chinese medicine anti-tumor treatment was also suspended.

The statement says the medical team has added low-molecular heparin to treat venous thrombosis developing in Liu's left leg.

Liu was diagnosed in May while serving an 11-year sentence for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.