Explosion and fire at American English cram school in Tamsui

Tamsui residents near Kid Castle English cram school hear blast before flames erupt from second floor

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/07 10:54

Kid Castle bursts into flames. (Image from Facebook group 細說淡水公開版)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Early this morning, residents of Tamsui were awakened by a loud explosion emanating from an American English cram school, which soon burst into flames.

Tamsui residents were rocked early this morning by a loud blast coming from the Beixin Road branch of the Kids Castle (吉的堡) American English cram school, the second floor of which rapidly becoming engulfed in flames. 

The fire department dispatched 25 trucks and 5 ambulances to the seven story building. There have been no reports of injuries at the time of publication. 

According to witnesses at the scene, an explosion was heard coming from the back of the cram school and then smoke could be seen billowing from the second floor. Firefighters successfully evacuated nearby residents and were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes and prevented it from spreading. 

Residents continued to report the strong smell of burnt plastic well after the fire was put out. Firefighters are still investing the cause of the blaze. 


Fire at Kid Castle. (Image posted by Yung Fu Wang on Facebook group 細說淡水公開版)
