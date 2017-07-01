Events and Activities in Taipei for July 7-9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The following is a list of notable events taking place in Taipei from July 7 to July 9:

Performances

Cirque de Soeil presents Toruk - The First Flight, a visual extravaganza based on the magic of Avatar, opens at the Taipei Arena. The show will run in Taipei 7/6-7/18. Purchase tickets here.

23 Public presents Draft House Session tonight from 7 to midnight. Entry is NT$200 and includes one beer. Enjoy house music and NT$150 craft beer specials all evening.

Rocker Rocker is throwing a Motown Tribute Party this Saturday, beginning at 11pm til 4am. Enjoy the best of the era's funk and soul for NT$300, including one drink.

Beginning at 4 p.m. this Sunday a free concert will be held on the beach of Chinshan Youth Activity Center in Jinshan Township, New Taipei City. The show celebrates Taiwan's unique Sulfuric Fire Fishing boats.

Korean pop troupe GFRIEND will play their 1st Mini Concert in Taiwan at the Taipei International Convention Center this Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets range from NT$2,800 to NT$4,800 (US$90 - US$150).

Outdoor Festivals

Lezs Fun Femme Festival - Fantasy Tents of Ten is taking over Taipei Artist Village - Treasure Hill this weekend. Expect music, performance art, food, and fun. Tickets are NT$400 for one day and NT$600 for both. 10% of the Festival's sales will go to Equal Love Taiwan (婚姻平權大平台).

Aquatopia, Taiwan's largest free yacht event, begins this weekend. Activities and exhibitions will fill the afternoon and evening in Keelung harbor.

Unique Offerings

Vamos Studio is offering NT$100 Vinyasa flow yoga classes this every Saturday in July beginning this week! Classes are 1 hour by Nanjing Sanmin MRT.

Celebrate Argentina's Independence Day this Sunday at Gaucho Woodfire Grille in MAJI Square. Enjoy traditional Argentinean fare at celebratory prices.