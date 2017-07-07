WBO says it will re-score Pacquiao fight, result stands

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The World Boxing Organization says it will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight world title fight due to the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian fighter, but there is no plan to change the result.

The WBO was responding to a Philippines government department's request to review last Sunday's fight after Pacquiao said the decision against him was unfair.

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board's (GAB) said it based their request on protecting boxing's integrity, citing possible miscalls by the referee and judges.

But the WBO reiterated its only hope of revoking the fight judges' decision rests on proving fraud in match officiating.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel says "I would be very grateful if the GAB can provide any evidence indicating fraud or violation of law."