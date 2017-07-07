Taipei counts down to World Congress on Information Technology

Taipei City is set to host the World Congress on Information Technology Sept. 10-13, attracting more than 90 industry experts and 2,500 business leaders from 80 countries and territories to discuss and exchange ideas on the latest technology developments.



Co-organized by the Industrial Development Bureau under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the event themed Fulfilling the Promises of the Digital Age: Building and Sharing the Dream also involves nearly 100 business heavyweights from home and abroad showcasing the latest product offerings.



“This is the second time Taiwan has hosted what is widely considered one of the most important information and communication technology gatherings in the world,” the MOEA said July 5.



“In bringing together top business figures from home and abroad, the congress will enhance Taiwan’s position as a global powerhouse in ICT applications, highlight its achievements in digital infrastructure and promote business opportunities through cross-border collaboration.”



According to the ministry, the event’s four-day schedule is packed with must-attend activities. These include business-to-business matchmaking, keynote speeches, leaders’ dialogues, a ministerial roundtable and seminars on such topics as big data, infrastructure building, Internet of Things and innovative applications of mainstream technologies.



Among the lineup of keynote speakers is MOEA Minister Lee Chih-kung; Alan Marcus, senior director and head of ICT industries of the World Economic Forum; and executives from Microsoft Corp., MIT Connection Science and Human Dynamics Labs, NTT Data Corp. and Philips Lighting.



Lee is expected to elaborate on Republic of China (Taiwan) government efforts aimed at promoting smart growth within the framework of the circular economy, which is a key component of President Tsai Ing-wen’s five-plus-two innovative industries initiative.



A raft of other events is planned on the sidelines of the gathering. Some of these are the Global ICT Excellence Awards, a special exhibition on Taiwan’s smart city developments, and a startup expo and youth forum.



Launched 39 years ago in Barcelona, the congress has taken place annually since 2016. It is the flagship event of U.S.-based World Information Technology and Services Alliance, whose members make up 90 percent of the global ICT market.