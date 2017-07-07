When study abroad ends in death, US parents find few answers

In this March 26, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner rests on a rock on the Milam Glacier Trail near the town of Munsiyari, in the mountains
In this March 25, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, left, and her family go through an emotional moment at a cafe in Munsiyari in the moun
In this March 27, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, third right, and her family sit at the spot on the Milam Glacier Trail where Brenner's
In this March 27, 2017 photo, a bell with the name "Thomas" inscribed on it that was hung by Elizabeth Brenner on the Milam Glacier Tra
In this March 26, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, wearing white, and her partner Barry Knight hike through a rocky trail on their way to
In this March 28, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, right, gazes skywards during her meeting with locals in Lilam village in the mountaino
This March 25, 2017 photo shows a view of Munsiyari, a small town in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, India. In 2011, Minnesota re
In this March 25, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, left, talks to her sister Sara Mickman, and her niece Sophia, at a restaurant in the t
This March 23, 2017 photo shows the view from a balcony at the India headquarters of Wyoming-based National Outdoor Leadership School i
In this April 13, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, 62, in green dress, sits on a crowded steamer boat along with her partner Barry Knight
In this April 15, 2017 photo, River Ganga or the Ganges is seen from a tourist spot in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Elizabeth Brenner i
In this April 13, 2017 photo, Sara Mickman, sitting second right, and her daughter Sophia Mickman, right, travel on a steamer boat in W
In this April 13, 2017 photo, a local woman helps Elizabeth Brenner, left, a mother from Minnesota, take a dip in the waters of Gangasa
In this April 13, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner, who is following the last footsteps of her son in India, enters the Gangasagar beach i
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of American students study abroad each year, but no one can say exactly how many are injured or die. Mothers grieving for children killed while studying overseas are demanding that U.S. education institutions provide more oversight of a $183 billion youth-travel industry that offers little transparency about what happens when things go wrong.
The number of American students studying abroad each year has doubled in the last decade. But while U.S. colleges and universities must report deaths on their campuses, they are not required to disclose most student deaths abroad.
The U.S. Department of Education keeps no statistics on deaths during student-abroad programs, and those collected by industry organizations are incomplete. Most such deaths are only briefly discussed or mentioned in local media.