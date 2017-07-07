When study abroad ends in death, US parents find few answers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of American students study abroad each year, but no one can say exactly how many are injured or die. Mothers grieving for children killed while studying overseas are demanding that U.S. education institutions provide more oversight of a $183 billion youth-travel industry that offers little transparency about what happens when things go wrong.

The number of American students studying abroad each year has doubled in the last decade. But while U.S. colleges and universities must report deaths on their campuses, they are not required to disclose most student deaths abroad.

The U.S. Department of Education keeps no statistics on deaths during student-abroad programs, and those collected by industry organizations are incomplete. Most such deaths are only briefly discussed or mentioned in local media.