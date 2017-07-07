APNewsBreak: Soldier facing murder trial guilty of sex abuse

HONOLULU (AP) — An Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday a military judge found Pvt. Michael Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii.

The judge also convicted him of assault and communicating a threat. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thomas says the crimes occurred on Oahu in 2014.

Walker is awaiting trial in federal court on a murder charge in the killing of his wife. Catherine Walker was found stabbed to death in November 2014 at the military housing the couple shared in Honolulu.

Walker's lover, Ailsa Jackson, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015.

Last year a military court found Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the murder investigation.