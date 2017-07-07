Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 7, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/07/07 08:40

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China travel restrictions tightened for retired senior military officers.
@China Times: Tighter China travel restrictions for retired senior military officers; penalties stiffened.
@Liberty Times: Senior officials, military officers not allowed to attend political activities in China for 15 years after retirement.
@Apple Daily: Cancer-stricken wife thanks husband for liver donation.
@Economic Daily News: Fed could announce balance sheet wind-down as early as July 26.
@Commercial Times: Sale of U.S. dollar-denominated insurance policies soars.
