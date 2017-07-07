Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China travel restrictions tightened for retired senior military officers.

@China Times: Tighter China travel restrictions for retired senior military officers; penalties stiffened.

@Liberty Times: Senior officials, military officers not allowed to attend political activities in China for 15 years after retirement.

@Apple Daily: Cancer-stricken wife thanks husband for liver donation.

@Economic Daily News: Fed could announce balance sheet wind-down as early as July 26.

@Commercial Times: Sale of U.S. dollar-denominated insurance policies soars.