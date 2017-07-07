AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 7

thru 16, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

thru 23, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 10, London — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 1st test.

thru 9, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — golf, US PGA Tour, Greenbrier Classic.

thru 9, Londonderry, Northern Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.

thru 9, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic.

thru 23, England — cricket, Women's World Cup.

SATURDAY, July 8

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 3rd test.

Hambantota, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 4th ODI.

SUNDAY, July 9

Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.

London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.

Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. India, T20.

Ekaterinburg, Russia — boxing, Denis Lebedev vs. Mark Flanagan for Lebedev's WBA cruiserweight title.

MONDAY, July 10

Hambantota, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 5th ODI.

TUESDAY, July 11

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin III.

THURSDAY, July 13

thru 16, Bedminster, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, US Women's Open.

thru 16, Gailes, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.

thru 16, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

FRIDAY, July 14

thru 18, Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 30, Budapest, Hungary — swimming, world aquatics championships.

thru 18, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, only test.

thru 15, Various sites — rugby, final regular-season round of Super Rugby.

SATURDAY, July 15

thru 16, Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.

London — boxing, Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title; Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham for Eubank's IBO super middleweight title.

Los Angeles — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos for Corrales' WBA super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, July 16

Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.

Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League.