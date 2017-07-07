AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 7
thru 16, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
thru 23, France — cycling, Tour de France.
thru 10, London — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 1st test.
thru 9, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — golf, US PGA Tour, Greenbrier Classic.
thru 9, Londonderry, Northern Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.
thru 9, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic.
thru 23, England — cricket, Women's World Cup.
|SATURDAY, July 8
Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 3rd test.
Hambantota, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 4th ODI.
|SUNDAY, July 9
Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.
London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.
Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. India, T20.
Ekaterinburg, Russia — boxing, Denis Lebedev vs. Mark Flanagan for Lebedev's WBA cruiserweight title.
|MONDAY, July 10
Hambantota, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 5th ODI.
|TUESDAY, July 11
No new major events.
|WEDNESDAY, July 12
Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin III.
|THURSDAY, July 13
thru 16, Bedminster, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, US Women's Open.
thru 16, Gailes, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.
thru 16, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
|FRIDAY, July 14
thru 18, Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd test.
thru 30, Budapest, Hungary — swimming, world aquatics championships.
thru 18, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, only test.
thru 15, Various sites — rugby, final regular-season round of Super Rugby.
SATURDAY, July 15
thru 16, Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.
London — boxing, Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title; Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham for Eubank's IBO super middleweight title.
Los Angeles — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos for Corrales' WBA super featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 16
Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.
Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League.