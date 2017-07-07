WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

LONDON — The screams were startling. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American who came to Wimbledon eyeing a fourth consecutive Grand Slam doubles title, fell to the grass when her right knee buckled as she moved toward the net in a second-round singles match Thursday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 786 words, photos.

LONDON — Try as they might, the reporters grilling Novak Djokovic couldn't get the three-time Wimbledon champion to criticize John McEnroe for comparing him to Tiger Woods. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 524 words, photos.

LONDON — Mandy Minella wanted Wimbledon, because of its prestige, to be her final event before giving birth to a daughter in December. By Zac Boyer. SENT: 356 words.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-PUNISHED FOR WORDS. Tomic's Wimbledon words draw $15K fine, racket sponsor loss. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 625 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-GLANCE. Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Venus Williams on Day 5. SENT: 455 words.

TROYES, France — Marcel Kittel had little trouble winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint finish Thursday with Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish both no longer in the race. Chris Froome held on to the leader's yellow jersey after a sultry but uneventful day in the peloton. SENT: 588 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — TASTE OF THE TOUR: Snails and hospital wines in Burgundy. Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. SENT: 763 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-SAGAN APPEALS. Sagan's team appeals to CAS to overturn Tour de France DQ. SENT: 127 words, photos.

OLY--IAAF-HACKED DOPING DATA

MOSCOW — Data posted by Russian-linked hackers show four-time Olympic gold medalist runner Mo Farah's blood readings were once flagged by track's governing body. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 685 words, photos.

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is looking to sign striker Romelu Lukaku after the club agreed on a fee of 75 million pounds ($97 million) with Everton, a person familiar with the deal says. By Rob Harris. SENT: 250 words, photo.

— SOC--PLATINI APPEAL. Platini loses again as Swiss judges uphold 4-year FIFA ban. SENT: 261 words.

— SOC--GERMANY-TRANSFERS. Leipzig signs French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin from PSG. SENT: 130 words.

SPIELBERG, Austria — A contrite and apologetic Sebastian Vettel accepted full blame again for the controversial racing incident with Lewis Hamilton at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 688 words, photos.

SPIELBERG, Austria — Robert Kubica is set for another test drive for Renault in a bid to return to Formula One, six years after a career-threatening injury. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 644 words, photos.

SPIELBERG, Austria — Carlos Sainz Jr. sees his future on another Formula One team and hopes Red Bull will give him a chance to show what he can do. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 421 words, photos.

LONDON — England needed a captain's innings from Joe Root and he delivered on his first day in the job. SENT: 571 words, photos.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An unbeaten century from captain Virat Kohli and a half-century by Dinesh Karthik steered India to a comfortable eight-wicket win over West Indies in their fifth one-day in international on Thursday, sealing a 3-1 series victory. SENT: 289 words, photos.

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland — The Irish Open gets underway with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Masuyama and Jon Rahm together in the headline group in the first round at Portstewart Golf Club. SENT: 331 words, photos.

— BC-GLF--TRUMP COURSE-MICKELSON. Mickelson to renovate Bali course for a Trump property. SENT: 127 words.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic 400-meter champion Wayde van Niekerk ran a world-leading time of 43.62 seconds on Thursday in his first major race at his favored distance since the Rio de Janeiro Games.By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 516 words, photos.

Before getting to Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather has to deal with Ice Cube. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 393 words, photos.

— BKN--MAVERICKS-NOWITZKI. AP source: Mavs, Nowitzki agree on 2-year, $10 million deal. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 402 words, photos.

