Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who alleged sexual assault

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Baylor University has agreed to a settlement with one of several women who sued amid a sexual assault scandal that rocked the nation's largest Baptist school.

A settlement notice was filed in federal court in Texas on Thursday. No details were released.

Several women have sued Baylor, alleging the university ignored or mishandled sexual assault investigations for years. The scandal led to the firing of former football coach Art Briles and the demotion and eventual departure of former school President Ken Starr.

The settled case involves a woman identified anonymously as Jane Doe, who said in 2015 she was drugged and abducted from an off-campus residence where Baylor officials had received previous reports of assaults.

The woman's lawyers and Baylor officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.