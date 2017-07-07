Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $7,281,352; $118.63.

2. Depeche Mode; $2,963,771; $75.79.

3. Dead & Company; $2,082,160; $75.27.

4. Bruno Mars; $1,795,268; $84.23.

5. Roger Waters; $1,754,392; $124.12.

6. Ed Sheeran; $1,708,805; $82.47.

7. Drake; $1,648,516; $86.40.

8. Bon Jovi; $1,380,974; $86.82.

9. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,337,409; $94.89.

10. The Weeknd; $1,300,208; $80.28.

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,219,646; $86.75.

12. Elton John; $1,204,520; $100.99.

13. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,115,199; $86.20.

14. John Mayer; $1,069,772; $74.46.

15. Iron Maiden; $936,841; $69.96.

16. Ariana Grande; $917,642; $73.71.

17. Eric Church; $904,229; $61.39.

18. Olly Murs; $903,530; $60.48.

19. Def Leppard; $869,948; $74.06.

20. Luke Bryan; $850,574; $57.80.

