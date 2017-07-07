FC Dallas re-signs midfielder Michael Barrios through 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas has re-signed midfielder Michael Barrios through the 2019 season with options for 2020-21.

Barrios' deal was announced Thursday, about a month after the 26-year-old set a franchise record with three assists in a 6-2 win over Real Salt Lake. Barrios is tied for the MLS lead with 10 assists and has 17 goals and 14 assists in 76 appearances.

The Colombian joined FC Dallas in 2015 after four seasons with Uniautonoma in his home country.

FC Dallas began the day tied for the Western Conference lead with Sporting Kansas City at 31 points.