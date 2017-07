KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Result of the fifth one-day international between West Indies and India on Thursday:

India 206-2 (Virat Kohli 111 not out, Dinesh Karthik 50 not out; Alzarri Joseph 1-39) def. West Indies 205-9 (Shai Hope 51, Kyle Hope 46; Mohammed Shami 4-48) by 8 wickets.