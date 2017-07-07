Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In yet another awkward moment, U.S. President Donald Trump thought the hand extended by Poland's first lady was for him — and not for his wife, Melania.

The U.S. and Poland's presidential couples were shaking hands Thursday before Trump's speech in front of a crowd in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

Poland's first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, shook hands with Trump and then all four of them lined up for a photograph.

She then moved with an extended hand toward Melania, but Trump, standing nearer, thought the handshake was for him again and reached out to Kornhauser-Duda. He flashed a somewhat startled and disappointed look when the Polish president's wife shook Melania's hand, not his.

Quickly sizing up the situation, Kornhauser-Duda gave Trump a second handshake and he gave her a pardoning smile.