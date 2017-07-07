Woman, 42, pleads guilty in Texas fake registered nurse case

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas.

Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad (GOH'-lee-ad) resident remains in custody pending sentencing.

Prosecutors say Gallarzo was hired as a registered nurse at two hospitals and three nursing homes in five Texas cities over seven months. Officials say Gallarzo, when her bosses discovered the deception, would leave and immediately seek work at a medical facility in another city.

Prosecutors didn't immediately name the five Texas cities or say whether any patients were harmed. Police in Goliad and Victoria assisted in the investigation.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the woman's last name to Gallarzo, not Garza