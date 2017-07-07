Wayde van Niekerk sets world-leading 400-meter time of 43.62

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic 400-meter champion Wayde van Niekerk ran a world-leading time of 43.62 seconds on Thursday in his first major race at his favored distance since the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Van Niekerk chose the Athletissima meeting in the Diamond League series for his first 400 race outside his native South Africa this year, and his first anywhere since April.

On a warm, still evening in Lausanne, the 24-year-old Van Niekerk added the 400 to the world-leading times he also holds in the 200 and rarely run 300.

He was 0.07 faster than the previous best 400 this season set by Fred Kerley of the United States.

Van Niekerk set a world record of 43.03 in taking Olympic gold last August.