The Latest: Prosecutor: Arpaio ignored judge to aid campaign

11:20 a.m.

A prosecutor says former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of metro Phoenix intentionally violated a court order to stop patrols that targeted immigrants to keep his name in the news during a tough re-election year.

Prosecutor John Keller said during closing arguments in Arpaio's criminal trial Thursday that the former six-term sheriff knew a judge barred the patrols but kept them up for nearly a year and half for political reasons.

Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt-of-court for defying the 2011 court order.

Keller says Arpaio cast himself as an anti-government figure and had used the patrols to help raise money during his 2012 campaign.

Arpaio's immigration crackdowns and other tactics made him a national figure. He's acknowledged prolonging the patrols but insists it wasn't intentional.

Defense attorneys will present their closing arguments later.

3 a.m.

Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.

Joe Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt-of-court for defying a judge's 2011 order to stop traffic patrols targeting immigrants.

Prosecutors will get their first crack at playing TV interview footage in court during which Arpaio bragged that he was still doing immigration enforcement, even as he was defying the order.

The lawman has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but insists his disobedience was unintentional.

Arpaio's lawyers discount the importance of the videos.

The footage is believed to be important in helping prosecutors prove that Arpaio knew about the order but defied it on purpose.

Arpaio's legal woes are believed to have contributed to his crushing election defeat in November.