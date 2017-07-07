Mexicans reunite with children in US under special program

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexican parents have reunited with their sons and daughters in New York whom they haven't seen in decades.

The parents came through a family-reunification program organized by the state of Morelos that allows Mexican families to stay together for about three weeks. The U.S. granted the visitors tourist visas.

Among the requirements: Mexican parents need to be 60 or older, never have been in the U.S. before and have had a son or daughter submit an application to the program.

Twenty-seven Mexican families were reunited Wednesday at New York's Chelsea Piers as part of the program, called "Silver heart."