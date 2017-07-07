England vs. South Africa 1st test scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday at stumps on the first day of the first test between England and South Africa at Lord's:

England 1st innings

Alastair Cook c De Kock b Philander 3

Keaton Jennings lbw b Philander 8

Gary Ballance lbw b Morkel 20

Joe Root not out 184

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Philander 10

Ben Stokes c De Kock b Rabada 56

Moeen Ali not out 61

Extras: (2lb, 13nb) 15

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 357

Overs: 87.

Still to bat: Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-17, 3-49, 4-76, 5-190.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 16-1-64-1 (2nb), Vernon Philander 16-2-46-3 (5nb), Kagiso Rabada 23-4-94-1 (1nb), Keshav Maharaj 22-1-107-0 (1nb), Theunis de Bruyn 5-1-30-0, Temba Bavuma 5-0-14-0.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Maharaj, Morne Morkel.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.