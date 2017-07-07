NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series

NEW YORK (AP) — Foreign correspondent Richard Engel is borrowing Rachel Maddow's MSNBC time slot on Friday nights over the next month for a series of themed programs about world affairs.

The opening episode of "On Assignment" this week will be about Russia and the Trump administration's ties there. It's timed to coincide with President Donald Trump's meeting on Friday with Vladimir Putin.

Engel says his show will be centered on reporting and won't just have people in a studio pontificating about the week's events.

MSNBC envisions "On Assignment" as a limited series, with Engel delivering a handful of episodes when news demands give him a chance to report. He appears frequently on Maddow's show — where she says he's her only regular guest to get fan mail.