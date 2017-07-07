Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.

Attorneys filed papers Thursday asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the law .

Legal experts say it's the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state.

It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

A federal district judge blocked the law from taking effect in July 2016, ruling it unconstitutionally establishes preferred beliefs and creates unequal treatment for LGBT people.

An appeals court panel lifted the hold on the law June 22. Plaintiffs want the whole appeals court to reverse that decision.