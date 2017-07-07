Man who threw bedbugs at Maine municipal office is charged

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man who threw a cup of bedbugs onto a counter at the municipal office building in Augusta, Maine, has been charged with two misdemeanors.

The city manager said the building had to be sprayed for bedbugs. About 100 of them scattered on June 2, and the facility had to be closed for the day.

The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tkNuRC) 74-year-old Charles Manning was charged with assault and obstruction of government administration. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

Authorities say he had complained to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment and left. He returned and let the bugs loose after he was told he didn't qualify for assistance for a new apartment.

It wasn't immediately known if Manning had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/