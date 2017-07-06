Fight inside Acapulco prison leaves undetermined number dead

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican officials say rival gangs have fought inside a state prison in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, leaving a still-undetermined number of dead.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says there were no escapes and the fight was confined to one module of the state prison.

Alvarez told Radio Formula that the fight broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday and there were deaths, but he did not say how many.

Guerrero has been one of Mexico's most violent states and the once-glamorous resort of Acapulco has struggled against staggering numbers of murders.