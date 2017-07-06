Parts of Air Force base evacuated over concerns about truck

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. (AP) — Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.

In a message posted on the website for Hanscom Air Force Base, security forces became concerned Thursday morning after a routine vehicle inspection at a gate leading to the facility.

State police say the screening found indicators of potentially hazardous material.

The base says it put a response team in place and closed the Vandenberg Gate. Several nearby base facilities were also evacuated.

The state police bomb squad and air wing has responded to the base in Bedford to investigate.

No injuries have been reported.