ICC says South Africa should have arrested al-Bashir

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The International Criminal Court says South Africa should have arrested Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, when he visited the country in 2015.

However, the court at The Hague, Netherlands, said Thursday that it would not refer South Africa's failure to comply with its obligations to the court's governing body or the United Nations Security Council.

Under the Rome Statute, South Africa and other signatory countries have a legal obligation to arrest anyone sought by the ICC.

The dispute over South Africa's refusal to arrest al-Bashir during an African Union summit prompted the country to move to withdraw from the ICC, but it revoked the decision earlier this year after a domestic court ruled that leaving the ICC without parliamentary approval was unconstitutional.