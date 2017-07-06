Music giant Jimmy Iovine in 'Defiant' alliance with Dr. Dre

NEW YORK (AP) — Music producer Jimmy Iovine (iVEN) says he never celebrated the successes. Not working with Bruce Springsteen and John Lennon decades ago. Not selling his Beats headphones business to Apple for billions.

Iovine says every triumph brought a measure of pain because he wasn't sure he could do it again.

But far more often than not, he did. The past quarter-century he proved himself a winner in tight partnership with rapper Dr. Dre. That's the story of "The Defiant Ones," a four-part docuseries premiering Sunday on HBO.

While previewing the film, Iovine says he made a major life decision: that it's possible to be ambitious but also at peace.

Going forward, Iovine says he will still get the job done. But now he'll do it with a sense of peace.