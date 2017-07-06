AP PHOTOS: Dalai Lama turns 82, followers celebrate in India

An exiled Tibetan woman applies make up to another as they prepare for a dance performance during celebrations marking the 82nd birthda
A Tibetan boy in traditional dress dances with others during celebrations marking the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai
Tibetans children watch others dance as they wait for their turn to perform during celebrations marking the 82nd birthday of their spir
Exile Tibetan volunteers cut a large cake to be distributed among the crowd as they mark the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader th
An exile Tibetan government official offers a ceremonial scarf 'khatag' in front of a portrait of his spiritual leader the Dalai Lama t
Elderly exiled Tibetans women pray during celebrations marking the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at a Tibetan
An exiled Tibetan woman in traditional dress, holds her scarf as she gets ready for a dance performance during celebrations to mark the
Exiled Tibetans women in their traditional dress repare for a dance performance during celebrations marking the 82nd birthday of their
Exile Tibetan musicians play the Tibetan national anthem on flutes as they mark the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai L
An exile Tibetan child participates in a dance performance as Tibetans mark the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
Exile Tibetans watch a cultural dance performance as they mark the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala,
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Tibetans living in exile in India waved white scarves, lit incense and offered prayers Thursday in celebration of the Dalai Lama's 82nd birthday.
The Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of the Tibetan community, cut a cake and watched a performance of cultural dances and songs by young followers in Leh, a town in the Indian-ruled portion of Kashmir where a large number of his followers live.
Many Tibetans and local Ladakh people cheered the Dalai Lama as he walked nearly one kilometer (0.6 mile) along a street to a big park for his birthday celebration. He joined prayers for his long life and heard speeches by Tibetan community leaders lauding his role in promoting the Tibetan cause, said Tseten Chhoekyaba, a Tibetan spokesman.
In New Delhi, the exiled Tibetan community gathered in a school and offered prayers and performed traditional dances as they celebrated the Dalai Lama's birthday. Volunteers distributed sweet rice to supporters while schoolchildren danced.
Similar celebrations were held in the northern Indian town of Dharmsala where the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled from Tibet after a failed 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. Beijing accuses him of seeking to separate Tibet from China, which he denies.
China doesn't recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile, and hasn't held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010.