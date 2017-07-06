The Latest: Police: It appears knife used to stab children

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of a man and four children outside Atlanta (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Police say early indications are that a knife was used to attack four young children and a man found dead in a home outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that an adult described as the mother was "quickly taken into custody" after the bodies were found early Thursday morning inside the home in Loganville.

Pihera said the woman was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.

Police said a motive wasn't immediately known.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

___

7 a.m.

Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found several children and an adult dead in a home.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn't immediately known.

The number of children found dead and their ages wasn't immediately available.

Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.