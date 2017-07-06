Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, leads ODI series 2-1

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella scored their maiden international centuries to help Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, made to bat first, scored a formidable 310-8 in 50 overs.

But Gunathilaka and Dickwella made light of the chase with a 229-run opening partnership to enable Sri Lanka to win with 16 deliveries to spare.

Gunathilaka scored 116 off 111 deliveries including 15 boundaries and a six.

Dickwella made 102 off 116 balls including 14 boundaries.