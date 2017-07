HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international to lead the five-match series 2-1.

Sri Lanka 312-2 in 47.2 overs (Danushka Gunathilaka 116, Niroshan Dickwella 102, Malcolm Waller 1-32), def. Zimbabwe 310-8 in 50 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 111; Hasaranga de Silva 2-44; Asela Gunaratne 2-53), by 8 wickets