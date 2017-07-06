Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 6, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A t-storm in spots;81;76;SW;9;86%;77%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;87;Sunshine, very hot;115;90;NE;9;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;71;Sunny and very warm;99;68;NW;13;29%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;87;77;Sunny;89;71;S;8;43%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A severe t-storm;79;63;A morning t-storm;76;59;WSW;12;76%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;68;54;An afternoon shower;66;53;SSE;6;77%;76%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;81;Sunny and hot;107;83;SSW;9;25%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;80;57;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;WNW;11;33%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, pleasant;78;60;Brilliant sunshine;81;57;ENE;8;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;88;72;Plenty of sun;92;73;N;12;35%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;58;50;Rain and drizzle;60;51;WSW;7;85%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;120;90;Sunny and hot;120;89;NW;13;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;91;74;Mostly cloudy;91;73;S;6;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;W;11;64%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;91;78;A shower or t-storm;89;79;SW;8;71%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;83;71;Partly sunny;83;71;NE;14;66%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;79;72;Plenty of clouds;90;73;WNW;8;66%;5%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;92;62;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;ESE;5;39%;7%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;75;60;Showers around;75;61;WNW;6;77%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;66;49;A little a.m. rain;65;49;SE;8;76%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;E;12;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny;86;66;W;9;51%;31%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A severe t-storm;83;66;Mostly sunny;80;59;N;8;69%;24%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;82;60;S;6;54%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;87;58;Clouds and sun;88;63;WSW;6;43%;55%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;55;51;A bit of rain;57;55;SE;12;88%;91%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;79;62;A morning shower;83;61;NW;5;40%;54%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;81;75;Showers and t-storms;80;76;SW;8;82%;87%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;NNW;8;40%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;68;54;Mostly sunny;66;55;N;12;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SSE;3;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;83;SW;8;50%;56%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;86;72;Partial sunshine;79;63;N;9;68%;24%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A shower;85;78;WSW;7;80%;83%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;66;51;Rather cloudy;67;54;S;6;72%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;80;Mostly sunny;87;80;SSW;6;73%;56%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;91;76;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;5;55%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;SSE;13;73%;27%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;81;A t-storm in spots;95;82;ESE;7;71%;64%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;98;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;60;WNW;7;35%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;92;80;Showers and t-storms;92;80;SSE;9;76%;77%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;71;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;SE;5;67%;21%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;70;56;A passing shower;67;53;WNW;13;77%;57%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;Sunny and hot;102;77;N;8;20%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Couple of t-storms;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;W;11;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;Showers and t-storms;91;80;ESE;6;84%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;66;42;Clouds and sun;70;43;NE;7;56%;13%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;7;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;59;45;Partly sunny;65;48;NNE;11;51%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SW;8;75%;67%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;80;SSE;9;80%;74%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;75;ENE;14;55%;16%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;WSW;7;65%;65%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;94;78;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;ENE;12;56%;44%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;64;A stray shower;81;66;NE;9;59%;41%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;75;High clouds;90;76;SSE;6;64%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;109;85;Sunny and very warm;101;83;NNE;11;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;69;39;Partly sunny;63;41;NNW;7;59%;14%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;Sunny;94;67;ENE;6;25%;12%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A shower;90;84;Clouds and sun;91;81;SW;12;62%;32%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;70;Couple of t-storms;82;70;SE;5;81%;80%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;102;81;A t-storm in spots;102;81;SSW;12;41%;48%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;71;50;Nice with some sun;72;47;NW;11;42%;28%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;91;80;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ENE;12;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;Clouds and sun, nice;83;64;WSW;5;64%;9%;6

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;91;81;A shower or t-storm;90;79;S;5;79%;82%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;WNW;4;78%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;22;An afternoon shower;57;23;NE;6;31%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;82;74;Showers and t-storms;82;74;SSW;6;84%;83%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;69;61;Clouds and sun;69;61;S;7;70%;25%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;74;63;Partly sunny;78;65;NW;8;65%;44%;5

London, United Kingdom;Heavy thunderstorms;84;62;Some sun, pleasant;79;61;W;9;58%;39%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;6;41%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;77;66;Nice with some sun;77;64;SSE;6;72%;0%;5

Madrid, Spain;Couple of t-storms;82;65;Showers and t-storms;76;61;NE;6;69%;70%;7

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;87;83;Rainy times;89;81;W;10;74%;98%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;73;Sunshine and nice;89;75;E;4;65%;11%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm or two;92;77;ESE;6;71%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;56;45;N;13;67%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;71;54;A t-storm in spots;70;57;SSE;7;66%;65%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;90;82;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;8;69%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;66;45;Partly sunny;66;44;N;9;55%;21%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;83;75;A shower or two;85;76;SSW;14;70%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;57;51;Periods of rain;58;55;SE;12;88%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;79;64;WSW;4;73%;66%;4

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;65;47;A little p.m. rain;60;49;WNW;11;57%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;89;78;Spotty showers;88;78;SW;9;77%;90%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A little rain;76;51;A shower in places;77;51;SE;6;54%;50%;8

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;78;66;Morning rain;80;72;SW;9;78%;74%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;70;Sunny and very hot;100;72;W;8;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;57;46;Warmer with some sun;67;50;ENE;9;72%;72%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;87;72;Showers and t-storms;81;72;SSW;5;81%;87%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;69;49;Mainly cloudy;69;52;SSE;6;55%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;83;65;A couple of t-storms;76;61;W;9;79%;76%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;A morning shower;83;78;E;9;82%;71%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;75;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NNW;4;83%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;90;75;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;E;6;77%;88%;9

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;NNW;6;58%;6%;7

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;51;Spotty showers;62;41;SSE;10;69%;68%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;91;78;A shower or t-storm;92;77;WSW;6;66%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;Clouds and sun;87;71;SE;7;67%;24%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;73;An afternoon shower;96;73;W;6;43%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;80;62;A shower or t-storm;83;63;W;8;63%;69%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;SSE;10;77%;90%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;73;51;A shower in spots;74;48;SSW;10;46%;52%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;NNW;9;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;79;73;Cloudy, downpours;78;72;SSE;10;84%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;47;A little p.m. rain;56;48;E;10;64%;80%;3

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a t-shower;64;48;A shower in spots;67;49;W;4;59%;57%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;74;64;Mostly sunny;75;62;ENE;5;71%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;87;Hot with sunshine;112;87;NNW;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Sunny and very warm;95;64;WNW;8;30%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun returning;59;48;Cloudy and cool;61;49;NNW;10;64%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;Turning sunny;72;55;WSW;12;59%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;63;Couple of t-storms;78;63;ENE;5;76%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;87;78;A shower or two;85;78;E;10;75%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;78;67;Couple of t-storms;76;66;ESE;5;95%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;84;62;A p.m. shower or two;87;60;W;8;27%;58%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;59;40;Turning sunny;63;43;E;3;60%;25%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;An afternoon shower;86;75;N;7;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;NW;7;61%;36%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;Sunny and nice;75;54;NE;7;57%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;SSE;5;82%;93%;3

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;95;81;Rain and drizzle;97;81;SSE;7;65%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;88;81;A shower or t-storm;86;79;SSW;7;75%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;85;59;Sunshine;85;60;SSE;8;48%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;10;75%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;68;52;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSW;6;46%;30%;5

Sydney, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;63;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;WNW;8;53%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;E;5;63%;73%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;59;48;Partial sunshine;65;49;W;10;51%;22%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;105;78;Sunshine, very hot;106;77;ENE;8;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little a.m. rain;77;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;60;NW;10;74%;64%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and hot;107;78;Sunny and very warm;100;80;NE;10;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;SSW;9;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;97;68;Sunshine, very hot;101;69;E;6;30%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;83;71;Partly sunny, humid;86;71;S;8;68%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;61;Thunderstorms;75;58;NW;8;83%;84%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;E;8;44%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;9;27%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;72;52;Cloudy and warmer;78;50;NNW;12;50%;36%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;80;59;Nice with sunshine;77;55;E;5;46%;3%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;87;62;Clouds and sun, warm;90;68;W;7;50%;36%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;A shower or t-storm;88;76;ESE;6;74%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;66;43;Partly sunny;67;47;SW;7;54%;21%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;71;49;Occasional rain;76;54;ESE;3;49%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;48;47;Cloudy;52;44;ENE;14;74%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SSW;7;80%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;59;NE;3;50%;59%;8

